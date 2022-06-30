Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up about 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Exponent worth $120,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

EXPO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,436. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

