Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 30,741 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $46,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,789,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Heska by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 112,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,327,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.20.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

