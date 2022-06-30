Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 23,906 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Kadant worth $50,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kadant by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Kadant by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KAI traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.37. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,104. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.40 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

