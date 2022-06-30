Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 220,179 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9,333.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,179 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $91,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

SPGI traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.57. 47,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $344.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

