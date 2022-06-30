Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 13,676 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $30,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Five9 by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $92.59. 6,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,962. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

