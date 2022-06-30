Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $149.35 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Avalara makes up 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $149,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $238,704,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $366,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,419 shares of company stock worth $5,509,543. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.