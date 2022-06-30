Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $149.35 Million Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Avalara makes up 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $149,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $238,704,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.53.
AVLR stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
