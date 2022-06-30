Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,572 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.63% of National Instruments worth $87,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,771,000 after buying an additional 117,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,342,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,843,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after buying an additional 447,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after buying an additional 475,336 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 5,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,617. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

