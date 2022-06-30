Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,791 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up about 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.77% of BlackLine worth $163,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after buying an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,715,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,973,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period.

BL traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

