Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 261,365 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,365 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.90% of Privia Health Group worth $54,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,442,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 79,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 798,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

PRVA stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 7,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,343.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,534 shares of company stock worth $6,414,275. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

