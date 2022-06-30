Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.44. Riskified shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 6,648 shares.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Riskified by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,240,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,731,000 after buying an additional 420,516 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 2,620,437 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Riskified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after buying an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 1,204.6% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 1,846,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

