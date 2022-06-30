Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.62. 1,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

