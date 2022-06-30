RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 52-week low of $227.26 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.00.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,490 shares of company stock valued at $139,875,772 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in RH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

