Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,141,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,192,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 310,296 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

