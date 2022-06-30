Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,141,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,192,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 310,296 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (Get Rating)

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

