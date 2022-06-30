Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 693 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Equinix worth $66,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus cut their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $649.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $675.88 and a 200-day moving average of $718.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

