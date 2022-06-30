Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 369,643 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 369,643 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $57,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

