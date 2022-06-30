Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $92.54 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $92,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $279.81 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.52 and a 200 day moving average of $327.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

