Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $71.64 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Booking worth $71,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,810.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 146.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,760.00 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

