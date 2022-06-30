Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $60.34 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day moving average is $198.77.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.