Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $126.28 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,662 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $126,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.