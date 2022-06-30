Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $120.53 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $120,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

