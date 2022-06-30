Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $184,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 42.2% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Broadcom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $490.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.