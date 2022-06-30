Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $111,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $469.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

