Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,461,374 shares.The stock last traded at $49.06 and had previously closed at $49.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

