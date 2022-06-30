RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RSPI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,132. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
