Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.78. 2,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $677.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.