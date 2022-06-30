Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

6/23/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/13/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $43.00.

AMH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,531. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

