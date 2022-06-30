Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dollarama (DOL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) recently:

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$76.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00.

6/1/2022 – Dollarama is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 price target on the stock.

DOL traded down C$0.87 on Thursday, reaching C$74.12. 962,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.17. The company has a market cap of C$21.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1099997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

