Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VICI Properties in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,348,000 after purchasing an additional 155,738 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

