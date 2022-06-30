REPO Price Hits $0.0725 on Major Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $69,954.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00196544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.48 or 0.01033039 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00102966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016084 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

