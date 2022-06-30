Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.74 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002678 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $128.74 million and $18.12 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,927.51 or 0.99920384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

