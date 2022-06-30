Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.79. 3,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$80.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)
