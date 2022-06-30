Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $597.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $633.35 and its 200 day moving average is $641.46. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.81, for a total value of $219,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $11,139,562. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.