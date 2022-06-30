Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Lifted by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,618 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,562. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $597.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $633.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

