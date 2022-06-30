Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.