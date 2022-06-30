Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the May 31st total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,817,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGBP stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,381,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,157,035. Regen BioPharma has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

About Regen BioPharma (Get Rating)

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in actively identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is in the early stages of development of its products, and therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.