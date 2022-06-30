Refined Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Refined Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,489 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after acquiring an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $67.03 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47.

