Refined Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Refined Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

