Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASOMY)

ASOS (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/21/2022 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/20/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,615 ($19.81) to GBX 1,075 ($13.19).

6/17/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18).

6/17/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($50.30) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67).

6/17/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54).

6/1/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,125 ($26.07) to GBX 1,615 ($19.81).

ASOMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,814. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

