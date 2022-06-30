Raze Network (RAZE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.90 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Raze Network has a market cap of $960,708.95 and approximately $1.90 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.01930319 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00089347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015383 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

