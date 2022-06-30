Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $95,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

