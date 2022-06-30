Raymond James Lowers Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$50.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.60.

TSE TCS traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,330. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.65. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.44.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

