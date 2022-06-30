Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 112,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 112,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Rallybio alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $242.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $22,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth about $7,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 390,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.