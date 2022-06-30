Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. 13,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 953,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
