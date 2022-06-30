Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. 13,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 953,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.