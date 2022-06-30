RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.25). Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 117,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The firm has a market cap of £36.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

RA International Group PLC provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering services.

