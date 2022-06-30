RA International Group (LON:RAI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.25). Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 117,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The firm has a market cap of £36.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.
About RA International Group (LON:RAI)
See Also
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.