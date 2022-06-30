R1 RCM Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share.
RCM opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth $20,625,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,806 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
