QV Investors Inc. Sells 384,917 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,917 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.8% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,527,000 after purchasing an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.06.

NYSE:NTR opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

