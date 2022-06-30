QV Investors Inc. Sells 38,430 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,430 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 172,005 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.51. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

