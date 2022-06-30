QV Investors Inc. Sells 374,296 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 374,296 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 4.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $66,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

CNQ opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

