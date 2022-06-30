QV Investors Inc. Sells 23,300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

