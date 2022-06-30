QV Investors Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

BABA opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $228.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.